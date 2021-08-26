Lorraine A. Ready, 93

Lorraine A. (Caramonica) Ready of Quincy passed peacefully on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the age of 93.

Lorraine worked as a retail clerk at Turu Style and Osco. She was raised and educated in Braintree.

Lorraine was the wife beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. “Jock” Ready, retired from QFD. Loving mom of Lawrence J. Ready Jr. and his wife Denise of Portsmouth, NH, Michael P. Ready and his partner Kerry of Weymouth, Patricia L. West of Weymouth, the late Marjorie A. Ready, Kathleen S. Ready of Stoneham, Lorraine Bray and her husband Dennis of Duxbury. Lorraine is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, August 27th from 9:00-11:00AM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center, followed by a service in the Funeral Home at 11:00AM.

Donations in Lorraine’s memory can be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter at quincyanimalshelter.org/get-involved/donate/ or mail a check to Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088.