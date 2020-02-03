Lorraine F. Homsey, 73

Lorraine F. (Hubbard) Homsey, 73, of Franklin, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly at her home, following a period of declining health, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Born in Boston, she was raised in Dorchester and was the daughter of the late Leonard M. and Joyce (Allfrey) Hubbard. Lorraine graduated from Dorchester High School with the Class of 1965.

Lorraine worked as a junior scientist in the food science industry. She was responsible for testing food and toiletry products of all kinds, to ensure the safety of society. She loved her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Lorraine was a voracious reader and would read multiple books at the same time. Some time ago, Lorraine received a nook as a gift and her family was amazed when they saw she had over six hundred fifty hundred books saved in her library. Lorraine loved to watch games shows, especially the classics from the 1970s. She also enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, as she loved baseball. When times were quiet, Lorraine liked bird watching and learning about different species. Lorraine loved her trip to Disney and traveling to New Hampshire and Maine with her family.

Some of Lorraine’s favorite things to do was drink her Dunkin’ coffee, memorizing numbers–especially license plates and having meaningful conversations with her grandson, Georgie. Lorraine was a great listener and cared deeply about the people in her life. A selfless person, she would do anything for the people in her life. She had a beautiful smile, great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Lorraine was known for telling a few “mom jokes” here and there too.

Lorraine was a hardworking, intelligent and trustworthy person. She never let the world and society get her down and was always involved in her community. Her life lessons, example and love are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Lorraine was the beloved wife of the late George Homsey, Sr., who died in 1984. The two married in February of 1966 and together they shared 18 years of loving marriage. She was the devoted mother of George Homsey, Jr. and his wife Deidra of Attleboro, Carol Homsey Sanford of Maine, and the loving grandmother of George J. “Georgie” Homsey of Attleboro. Lorraine was preceded in death by her twin brother Lawrence “Larry” Hubbard and Kenneth “Ken” Hubbard. She is also survived by her granddogs and parakeet Allie.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, February 2nd from 2 through 6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, February 3rd at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.