Lorraine M. Grier, 78

Lorraine M. Grier of Hull, formerly of Quincy and Dorchester, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. She was 78.

She was born in Boston to Cornelius and Catherine (Brosnahan) Sullivan and raised in Dorchester. After graduating High School, she embarked on a life full of adventures, including time spent in Germany alongside her Navy-enlisted husband and beginning a family. Eventually she returned to the United States and went on to enjoy a long career as a proud member of Teamsters Local 25, both as a steward in the Jordan Marsh warehouse and, eventually, in the Teamsters Administrative offices in Charlestown until her retirement.

In her spare time, she enjoyed looking at and tending to her flowers, reading with her book club and spending time with her large, extended family, including her favorite nephew. Lorraine was a devout Catholic and remained active in her parish for most of her life. Of all the things she enjoyed in her later years, spending the entirety of February each year in her condo in St. Martin was undoubtedly her favorite.

She was the beloved wife of 31 years to the late R. David Grier. Devoted mother of Derek Grier and his wife Donna and Corey Grier and his partner Emily Fitzgerald. Loving sister of Eileen Burke and Kay Green. Predeceased by her siblings: Cornelius “Connie” Sullivan, James Sullivan, Marjorie Powers, Betty Swanton, and Kevin Sullivan. Cherished grandmother of Jared Grier, Nicole Carlson, Madison Grier, Shane Grier, and Dylan Grier.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday, April 11, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.

