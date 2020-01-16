Lorraine M. McAdam, 79

Lorraine Marie (Dwelley) McAdam, age 79, of Quincy, entered into rest January 13, 2020.

Lorraine was the senior operator for the Quincy Police Department for 24 years.

Beloved wife of the late James Murray McAdam. Loving daughter of the late George and Helen (Kidson) Dwelley. Cherished mother of Laurie Jordan and her husband Edward. Devoted grandmother of Bonnie Jordan, Sherrie Wright, Laura Barron, Stephanie DaSilva, Jaquelin Jordan and great grandmother of 13. Caring sister to the late George Dwelley III.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 17 from 10-11 am and a funeral service will be held at 11:00 am in the Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock St., Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lorraine’s name to the MSPCA-Angell Headquarters, 350 South Huntington Avenue Boston, MA 02130 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452