Lorraine M. Sullivan, 91

Lorraine M. (Comis) Sullivan, age 91, a longtime Quincy resident, died unexpectedly, Thursday, December 22, 2019 at her home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Lorraine was born in Quincy, to the late Florinda F. “Fred” and Alice (Anderson) Comis. She was raised and educated in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1945. Lorraine also graduated from the former Chandler Secretarial School in Boston. She had lived in Middleboro for the past year, previously in Florida for twenty years, and earlier in Quincy for most of her life.

She worked for the city of Quincy public schools as a Title I paraprofessional for many years. Previously, she worked as a medical secretary for various practices, including the office of Daniel Armstrong, M.D.

Lorraine cherished spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing Mah-Jongg during her time in Florida. She was an avid card player and candlepin bowler. Lorraine also enjoyed camping with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Vincent P. Sullivan. Devoted mother of Robert M. Sullivan and his wife Tanya of Middleboro, Barry P. Sullivan and his wife Lori of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Thomas P. Sullivan and his husband Wayne McCarthy of Carver. Loving grandmother of Erin M. Sullivan and her husband Anton Shevchenko of Attleboro, Kendra L. Stansbury and her husband Chris of Laguna Beach, Calif., and Rachel J. Quinn and her husband Harrison of Plymouth Loving great-grandmother of Jax, Ana, and Evie. Dear sister of the late Fred Comis and Marjorie Buckley.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Tuesday, January 7, at 11 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine’s memory may be made to Sacred Heart Food Pantry, 53 Oak Street, Middleboro, MA 02346.

