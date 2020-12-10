Lorraine T. Rooney

Lorraine T. (Frizzell) Rooney, 89, of Quincy died December 7, 2020.

Lorraine was born in Boston to the late Robert and Teresa Frizzell. She grew up in Quincy and was a 1948 graduate of North Quincy High School. Lorraine worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Quincy Youth Arena and also for Quincy Youth Hockey Association. She was a longtime parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Quincy, a member of the Castle Island Club and the K Club, treasurer for the William F. Degan Memorial Road Race and was a board member on the Quincy Council on Aging.

Lorraine enjoyed bingo, sports, genealogy, crafts, yard sales, and most of all her grandchildren and attending their activities.

Beloved wife of the late William L. Rooney. Loving mother of Teresa Peters and her husband Joseph of Quincy, Mark Rooney and his wife Patricia of Quincy, Karen Stacy and her husband William of Pembroke. Proud Nana Rooney to Matthew Peters, Caitlyn Quinlan, her husband Jacob and their daughter Olivia, Courtney Rand and her husband Allen, Michael Rooney, Brian Rooney, Andrew Rooney, Billy Stacy and his wife Lexi and Tricia Stacy and her fiancé Adam Simpson. Lorraine is survived by many nieces and nephews and predeceased by her brothers Robert V. Frizzell and John “Russ” Frizzell.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM on Monday, December 14, 2020. Burial shall be private.

For those who cannot gather together with Lorraine’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message.

If you cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

In loving memory of Lorraine, please consider a donation in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 60 Walnut St. #102, Wellesley, MA 02481.