Lorrice Iavicoli, 91

Lorrice (Teebagy) Iavicoli, age 91, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony A. Iavicoli for 62 years.

Born in South End Boston to the late Kaser and Ajia (Moudary) Teebagy, Lorrice was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1951. She lived in Quincy for over 65 years and worked as a teacher’s aide in the Quincy Public Schools for several years.

Devoted mother of George Iavicoli and his wife Shireen of Wellesley, Donna Butler and her husband Bill of Doylestown, PA, Anthony L. Iavicoli and his wife Maria of Garrison, NY, Joyce Higgins and her husband Jack of Norwood, Gail Glatiotis and her husband James of Groton, and Jeanette Iavicoli of Quincy.

Loving Thea-Thea of Nicole, Bill, and Matt Butler, Chrissy Hrynko (Garret); Lauren Tate (Sam), Megan Foley (Tom), Jack and Julia Higgins; Rachel Iavicoli; Dan and Emily Glatiotis. Cherished great Thea-Thea of twins Liam and Noah, and Logan.

Loving sister of Jeannette Teebagy of Arlington, and the late James, Anthony, and Spiro Teebagy, and Mary Robbat. Survived by sisters-in-law, Olga Teebagy of Roslindale, Rita Pelosi of Saugus, and Georgia (Paul) Devine of Woburn. Predeceased by several loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Lorrice is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Lorrice loved music, dancing, and playing cards with her grandchildren – cards would mysteriously go missing. She was a talented cook, no one left her home hungry. Above all, Lorrice loved spending time with family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Wednesday, July 10 from 5-8 p.m. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery, 409 Corey Street, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorrice’s memory may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, FDR Station, P.O. Box 220, New York, NY 10150.

To leave the Iavicoli family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.