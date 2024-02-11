Louis E. DiDonatis, 97

Louis E. DiDonatis, age 97, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Alliance Health at Marina Bay, in the comfort of his loving family.

Louis was born, raised and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy High School.

He worked at the former Quincy City Hospital in food service for over forty years.

Louis was a member of the Torre Dei Passeri Social Club in Quincy.

He was an avid baseball and football fan. Louis also enjoyed reading.

Beloved son of the late Emidio and Mary (Colella) DiDonatis.

Dear brother of Adrienne C. Clarke and her longtime companion Ed Webby of Quincy, Alice Boyson and her husband Arthur of Braintree, and the late Elia Mariani and her late husband Joseph.

Louis was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Louis’ memory may be made to Torre Dei Passeri Social Club, 252 Washington Street, MA 02169.

