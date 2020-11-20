Louis G. Doherty, 87

Louis G. “Chuck” Doherty, 87, of Quincy died November 16, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Leona (MacDonald). Loving father of Jeanne Zarrella and her husband Frank of Braintree, Trisha Crockan and her husband Bill of Braintree, Kathy Ahern and her husband Bill of Braintree, Thomas Doherty of Nashua, NH and James Doherty of Quincy. Brother of Anna Johnson of Los Altos, CA, Kathleen McKinnon and James Doherty of Quincy, and the late Michael Doherty. He is also survived and was deeply loved by 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Chuck was a lifelong Quincy resident who grew up in Houghs Neck and went on to raise his family in Wollaston. Chuck was known by everyone as the man who would always lend a helping hand to his family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. Chuck had an extraordinary work ethic, spending 43 years at Polaroid Corporation, though his favorite job was his work as a roofer, something he did for many years as a second job.

Chuck loved his wife Leona deeply and though he lost her to cancer in 1993, he maintained his many memories of their Saturday nights out dancing for years that followed. In addition to his love for his family, Chuck had a tremendous love for animals and put that to good use through his volunteer efforts at the Quincy Animal Shelter.

Later he enjoyed many happy years attending the Adult Day Health Program at Hancock Park and was cared for at home by family and devoted aides.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday morning from 8:30 – 10:00 am in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:00 am on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery, Milton.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Chuck may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad Street, Quincy, MA 02169, or to Friendship Home, 458 Main Street, Norwell, MA 02161.

