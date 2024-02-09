Louis P. Malvesti, 100

Louis P. Malvesti, Lieutenant, Quincy Fire Department, Retired, age 100, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, February 8, 2024 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Louis was born in Quincy, to the late Antonio and Anna (Mariani) Malvesti. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School and later earned an Associate degree from Bunker Hill Community College.

Lou proudly served the City of Quincy, with three of his late brothers, on the Fire Department, and a late brother with the Police Department. He was appointed to the department on February 14, 1948 and promoted to the rank of Lieutenant on February 6, 1965, retiring on August 26, 1988 after forty years of service. During his career, Lou worked on various apparatus and at stations throughout the city. He served at Headquarters for many years as a tillerman with Ladder 1, with Engine 5 in West Quincy, and at the time of his retirement, on Engine 7 in Squantum.

He was a World War II U. S. Navy veteran having served with the Seabees as a Carpenter’s Mate 2/c. Lou received several awards including the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was an active member of the Morrisette American Legion Post #294 in Quincy for over seventy-five years.

Lou was an avid golfer and lifetime member of the Halifax Country Club where he made many friendships and was club champion many times. He had also worked at the former Westland’s Sporting Goods Store in Quincy Center, setting ski bindings and stringing tennis rackets.

Most of all, he was dedicated to his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his cherished granddaughters and great granddaughters.

This past August, Lou celebrated his 100th birthday at the Common Market Restaurant at a wonderful party organized by his children, Louis and Janice. Lou was delighted to be in the company of his relatives and friends and a surprise visit by firefighters from Engine 5. He was sharp as a tack as he reminisced about his life, his family, and friends. He relished singing songs for the audience as well as serenading a couple who recently celebrated their seventy-third wedding anniversary.

Beloved husband for fifty-five years of the late Josephine F. (Barone) Malvesti.

Devoted father of Louis P. Malvesti, Jr. and Janice A. Malvesti, both of Quincy.

Loving Papa of Kerry and Ryan Tyas, Jenna and Jason Feitelberg and their daughters, Elisia and Emma.

The last of ten siblings, Lou was predeceased by Mary Crowley Purpura, Susan Sherman, Joseph P. Malvesti, Lt., Q.F.D., Retired, John A. Malvesti, Sr., Sgt., Q.P.D., Retired, Luigi Malvesti, Nicholas M. Malvesti, Lt., Q.F.D., Retired, Rose Carella, Amelia Mattes, and Anthony E. Malvesti, Lt., Q.F.D., Retired.

Lou is also survived by a multitude of loving nieces, nephews, and their families, in-laws, and many friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, February 14, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Thursday, February 15, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Lou’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

