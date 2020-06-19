Louis P. Varrasso, 83

Louis P. Varrasso, age 83, of Quincy, died June 18.

Mr. Varrasso worked as a janitor for Quincy Medical Center for many years. He was pleasant and kind and enjoyed the company of people.

He was the loving brother of Carolann Schultz of Weymouth, Guido Varrasso of Hingham, Mary Gargano of Randolph, Eleanor Rainwater of KY, Augustine Varrasso of Randolph, the late Francis Varrasso, and the late Paul Varrasso. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services are private.

Memorial donations may be made to Father Bill’s Place, 38 Broad St., Quincy, MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

