Louis V. Primpas

Louis Vasilios Primpas, born June 11, 1925 in Saugus, died Oct. 19.

He was the son of Vasilios and Katina (Pavlis) Primpas. Celebrating his memory are his beloved wife Judith of 32 years, his sister Eve and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, a brother Charles, and his sister Poppy.

Mr. Primpas attended Eliot Elementary School in Canton, Boston Latin School, graduating on his 16th birthday, and earned an electrical engineering degree at Northeastern University.

He served in the United States Army achieving the rank of sergeant earning an expert marksmanship medal and combat medals while serving in Hawaii tending radar in the pineapple fields during World War II. His fascination with radar later led him to earning his electrical engineering degree at Northeastern University using the GI Bill. He participated in an accelerated program compressing a four-year curriculum into three.

Mr. Primpas worked in the corporate world for 15 years but truly enjoyed being an entrepreneur where he owned and operated Armstrong Medals and Kunkle Forge. Through these two companies he established a work co-op program allowing him to mentor students from his alma mater. Mr. Primpas also earned his real estate license and managed multiple commercial properties in the area. Among the highlights of his many accomplishments was his first solo flight.

Mr. Primpas was a gregarious person and was very proud of his Greek heritage. He enjoyed family reunions, cooking and baking and was especially known for his excellent clam chowder and baklava! Among his many hobbies were golfing, racing D Utilities hydroplanes, power boating and fishing in Boston, Cape Ann, Cape Cod and Maine water. He was a life member of the Quincy Yacht Club in Quincy, serving as treasurer for a period. He also enjoyed hosting pool parties for families and friends.

In honor of Mr. Primpas, on the day of his passing an evening prayer service was held by his great nephew’s family.

Final inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe, Michigan.

Arrangements were made by Merkle Funeral Service in Monroe, Michigan.