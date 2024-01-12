Louise E. Kilnapp, 93

Louise E. (Puopolo) Kilnapp, age 93, of Marshfield, formerly of Hanover, Braintree, and Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth, in the comfort of her loving family.

Louise was born in Quincy, to the late Michael M. and Olga (Cugini) Puopolo. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948. She lived in Marshfield for fifteen years, previously in Hanover for thirty-five years, and earlier in Braintree and Quincy.

She was employed for many years as an insurance writer and had worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Braintree and the Jack Conway Insurance Company in Hanover.

Louise was a woman of great faith and a longtime, active member of Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy where she made many lifelong friendships. She and her late husband, George, were married in the church in 1950. Over the years, Louise was a long-serving member of the church’s Friendship Circle, sang in the choir, and played piano for Bible study groups.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano, and bicycling, and was a faithful follower of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots which she enjoyed watching with her late husband of sixty-nine years, George L. Kilnapp Sr. She never missed an episode of Jeopardy, which she loved to critique with her friends and family members.

Louise’s greatest passion was for her family. She loved spending time with and supporting all her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s many activities and accomplishments. She will be sorely missed because the world was a better place with “Gramma Louise”.

Devoted mother of David M. Kilnapp and his wife Barbara of Pembroke, John W. Kilnapp and his wife Rose of North Olmsted, Ohio, Jeffrey P. Kilnapp of Delray Beach, Fla., and predeceased by her sons, George L. Kilnapp and Andrew Scott Kilnapp.

Loving grandmother of ten: Joshua Kilnapp of Weymouth, Leslie Morini and her husband Joseph of Lakeville, Lauren Costello and her husband Dan of Pembroke, Jennifer Webb and her husband Matthew of Brook Park, Ohio, Stefanie Kilnapp of Madison Heights, Mich., Michael Kilnapp of Brook Park, Ohio, Amy Pettinella and her husband Anthony of Oxford, Conn., Adam Kilnapp and his wife Rebecca of Plainville, Jeffrey Kilnapp of Sandwich, and Jason Jones of Austin, Texas.

Loving great grandmother of Anthony, Eloise, Audrey, Annalee, and Lincoln.

Dear sister of the late Michael J. Puoplo. Louise is also survived by two nieces and three nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews.

Memorial Funeral Services will be conducted at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, on Saturday, January 20, at 11 a.m. Pastor Jason Sentas will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Inurnment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, to be followed by a collation at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise’s memory may be made to Fort Square Presbyterian Church Mission Fund, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.