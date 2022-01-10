Louise M. Bacon, 90

Louise M. (Prezioso) Bacon, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Hancock Park Nursing and Rehabilitation in Quincy. She was 90.

Born in Quincy on January 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Assunta (Ricci) Prezioso. Louise attended local schools and graduated from high school with the Class of 1950. In addition to raising her family, Louise worked in the manufacturing industry, as a typist for Pneumatic Scale in Quincy for many years.

Louise was the beloved wife of John J. Bacon, with whom she shared many loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Susan M. Devoe and her husband Stephen of Revere, David A. Bacon and his wife Ivanilde of Stoughton, and the late John M. Bacon. Louise was the loving grandmother of Anthony Bacon and his wife Amanda of Bridgewater, Stephanie Surpris and her husband Rodney of Revere, and Shawn Devoe of Cambridge. She was the loving great grandmother of Mariah and Isaiah Surpris of Revere. She was the dear sister of the late Anthony and the late Frederick Prezioso. Louise is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, January 13, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Friday, January 14, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Parish, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Louise’s name to the charitable organization of your choice.

