Louise O’Brien

Louise “Lulu” (Sordillo) O’Brien passed away peacefully on July 3, 2022 at Beth Israel Hospital, with her family and friends at her side. Lulu was born to the late Louis and Gloria Sordillo, in Weymouth, on November 19, 1958. A graduate of Quincy High School’s class of 1977. Lulu went on to marry the late William J. O’Brien on April 20, 1981. She was the loving mother to their sons William Jr. (and Sheriann) O’Brien of Billerica, Stephen (and Nicole) O’Brien of Rockland, and a devoted grandmother to Kaelyn O’Brien of Billerica.

Lulu began her career as an employee at the Bargain Center, then moved onto Harvard Vanguard and later Yankee Candle. She would stay in retail because she enjoyed greeting and chatting with the customers so much!

Life’s simplest pleasures brought great joy to Lulu, a bike ride or walk at the Cape Cod Canal, picking out outfits for her decorative goose during the holidays, listening to a Rod Stewart song, or watching Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. She loved going out for a long meal and chat at the Olive Garden with her nephew, Mark. An avid sports fan, she always cheered on her hometown teams, especially the Bruins and Red Sox. You could often find Lulu in her favorite color, purple, or telling someone about her memorable trip to see Punxsutawney Phil or the cruises she took along with her family. She found comfort in many of the family’s four-legged friends, like her grand dogs, Layla and Tyson, and Spike, whom she would watch episodes of General Hospital with, or going for walks with Maggie and Max and her brother-in-law, Tom.

Lulu touched many hearts with her kindness and big smile. She had an enthusiasm for life and never took herself too seriously. She always had a smile on her face, even as she courageously battled multiple myeloma for the last seven years. Despite that, she never missed a family function, holiday, or anything that was important. Lulu was so proud to be a grandmother and adored spending time with her Kaelyn, attending many hockey and softball games over the years.

Lulu was truly one of a kind and had a way of making people feel at ease.

She brought a lot of joy to a lot of people and will remain “Forever Young” in their hearts.

She is deeply missed and loved by her family and many friends. She was the cherished sister of Rose (and Amado) Roybal of New Mexico, Gloria (and Joel) Svensson of South Carolina, the late Louis Sordillo, Nancy (and Tom) Stansbury of Quincy, Patricia Sordillo of Quincy, Susan (and Peter) Lyons of Hanover, Christine (and John) Hyslip of Quincy and the late Kathleen (and Frank) Gillooly of Whitman. She was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, including Kevin Gillooly of Abington, Mark (and Alicia) Gillooly of Bridgewater, Peter Lyons (and Alex Palumbo) of Marshfield, Paul Lyons of Hanover, Angela and Amanda Hyslip of Quincy, and Great-Aunt to Michael Gillooly of Bridgewater.

She is also survived by her sister-in- laws, Marie O’Brien of Halifax, Carol Merritt (and Jeff) of FL, Nancy O’Brien of Plymouth, Debbie Jason of NH and Cathy O’Brien of Kingston and her brother-in -law John O’Brien Jr (Linda Carpenter) of Quincy, her best friend, Ginny Lavoie of Avon and her God-daughter Mary Jo Lavoie.

All are welcome to calling hours at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy, on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, in St. John the Baptist, 44 School St. in Quincy and burial at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at give.themmrf.org.