Louise V. Doherty, 95

Louise Victoria (LaVena) Doherty, 95 of Quincy, MA died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 20, 2022.

Born on May 23, 1927, and raised in Dorchester, Louise married her husband Jack on May 4th, 1947, and shortly after moved to Squantum where they lived and raised their large family for nearly 50 years.

Predeceased by her husband John F. Doherty, Louise is survived by her 8 children, Rosanna (Rose) Doherty of Milton, John Doherty of Squantum, Mary Antonius of Quincy, Frank Doherty and his wife Christine of McPherson, KS, Kathleen Spring of Kingston, Louise Corbo and her husband Billy of Plymouth, Ruth Doran of Duxbury and Joseph Doherty of Barrington, NH. Also, predeceased by her great-grandson Matthew Buscemi and her dear life-long friend, Ellen Segal.

Louise, a devout Catholic, was an altar server at Star of the Sea Parish in Squantum for many years. And, along with other Star of the Sea parishioners, founded a prayer group to promote an increase of priestly vocations in the Archdiocese.

One of the most monumental events in Louise’s life was her pilgrimage to Rome in 2000 where she was in attendance at a general audience with Saint Pope John Paul II.

Louise loved needlework, gardening (she was a long-time member of the Seaside Gardeners of Squantum), playing cards, Bingo, Scrabble, anything baseball, most especially the Boston Red Sox, and could discuss players and stats with the best of them. She was an avid reader of mystery novels and always had a crossword puzzle book in front of her. Louise was renowned in Squantum for her traditional Halloween treats, for which people came far and wide for one of “Mrs. D’s” taffy apples. She was also an Avon Lady for 50 years. In 2003 Louise had the honor of serving as Grand Marshal of Squantum’s Fourth of July Parade!

What gave Louise the most pleasure in life was being surrounded by her large, ever-growing family. She loved all the holidays, parties, weddings, any occasion when the family was together, often in the backyard of her Squantum home. Most recently Louise was in all her glory when the entire family gathered, just this past May, to celebrate her 95th birthday.

She was indeed the Queen Bee and was a devoted and loving Nona to 23 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

The Family would like to thank the wonderful staff at John Adams HealthCare Center for providing Louise with such loving care through her final years.

Arrangements by Keohane Funeral Home in Quincy, with visitation on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, if you like, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Cancer Research in Louise’s name.