Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito To Serve As Grand Marshal Of Quincy Flag Day Parade

Mayor Thomas Koch and the Quincy Flag Day Parade Committee announce Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Quincy Flag Day Parade on June 11th. Polito has served the Commonwealth as its 72nd lieutenant governor since 2015. She is a life-long resident of Shrewsbury and she and her husband Stephen Rodolakis have two children.

“We are thrilled to honor Lt. Governor Polito’s service to the Commonwealth and her career to date in public service,” said Mayor Koch. “Her understanding of municipal government, built through her years on the Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen, helped build a great bond with cities and towns throughout our Commonwealth, including Quincy. Her and Governor Baker’s support for our downtown infrastructure investments were critical to the successful redevelopment of our downtown. Without their help, this long-awaited redevelopment achievement could not have happened.”

Polito served on the Shrewsbury Board of Selectman until she was elected state representative in 2001. She is a graduate of Boston College and the New England School of Law.

The Flag Day Parade steps off at 7 p.m. on Coddington Street in Quincy Center Saturday, June 11. The parade proceeds north on Hancock Street before turning into Merrymount Park. Lt. Governor Polito will march in the parade and then be recognized at the flag-raising ceremony at Pageant Field.

Polito joins an illustrious list of Quincy Flag Day Grand Marshals that includes General Joseph Dunford, Patriots star Willie McGinnest, General Ronald Rand, Quincy’s Vietnam Veterans, television anchor Sorboni Banerjee, General Francis McGinn, Meteorologist Ed Carroll, Olympic Medalist Karen Cashman, Norfolk County Sheriff Clifford Marshall, Koch Club co-founder Simone Koch, two-time Grand Marshal Jake Comer, Quincy’s Blue Star Families, General James McConville, local philanthropist Dr. Al Yacubian, and many more.

Added Mayor Koch, “Our community has a history of paying tribute to those that have served their country, their commonwealth, and their community. Our Flag Day Parade is a great tradition that recognizes service of all kinds. Lt. Governor Polito has been a tremendous public servant and I hope all of Quincy comes out to say thank you for all that she has done.”

Quincy’s Flag Day Parade is the longest-running Flag Day Parade in the nation. It was started by the late-Richard Koch in 1952 who marched children from The Koch Club through Norfolk Downs before ending with a flag-raising ceremony at Cavanagh Stadium.