Lucia A. Blaser, 71

Lucia A. (DelRosso) Blaser, age 71, of Hanson, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, June 24, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Lucia was born in Quincy, to the late Michael and Lucy (Rosati) DelRosso. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1969. She earned an Associate’s degree in Computer Science from Quincy Vocational Technical School. She lived in Hanson for forty-four years.

Lucia was primarily a devoted homemaker but had also worked as a dental assistant for four years as well as an operations manager for GTE Sylvania in Needham for seven years.

She served as a volunteer for the Duxbury Bay Area Regional Medical Reserve Corps for many years and was an active parishioner of Saint Joseph the Worker Church in Hanson.

Lucia loved music, cooking, gardening, and also had an interest in photography. Most of all, Lucia was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for forty-eight years years of John H. Blaser.

Devoted mother of Catherine L. Blaser and her partner Sayone Thihalolipavan of San Diego, Calif., Kristin M. Blunt and her husband Taylor of Richmond, Va., and Jeffrey M. Blaser of Hanson.

Loving grandmother of Clara Lucia Sayone. Lucia was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second granddaughter, Elaina Taylor Blunt.

Dear sister of Joseph DelRosso and his wife Mary Jean of Heath, Columbia Wojciechowski of Braintree, Lena Young and her husband Ralph of Norwell, Michael DelRosso and his wife Denise of Halifax, and predeceased by Philip DelRosso and his late wife Claire.

Lucia is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, great aunt Eleanor Archer, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, June 28, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Lucia’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or dana-farber.org.

