Lucia A. McGrath, 53

Lucia A. (O’Donovan) McGrath, age 53, of Quincy passed away June 12 at South Shore Hospital.

Lucy was born and raised in Mayfield, Cork, Ireland. She received her nursing degree from Brockton Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a nurse for many years at the Dorchester House.

Lucy was a very spiritual person and enjoyed attending mass at churches throughout the Boston area. Her devilish wit and humor left a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to have met her. She was a staple of the local Irish community and was well regarded by her wide circle of friends. Lucy was selfless and was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need

Beloved wife of Michael A. McGrath, originally from Ardmore County Waterford, Ireland. Mother of Michael T. McGrath and Darren P. McGrath, both of Quincy. Sister of Patricia Hodnett and her husband Michael of Ireland, Thomas O’Donovan of Ireland, Eleanor McKenzie of Weymouth, Noreen “Nonie” O’Donovan of Weymouth, Siobhan Hanifin and her husband Pat of Ireland, Paul O’Donovan of Ireland, Clive O’Donovan and his wife Majella of Ireland and the late Geraldine O’Donovan. Sister-in-law to Dennis McGrath of Ireland, to Patsy McGrath of Ireland, Terry McGrath of Ireland and Evelyn McGrath of Ireland. Aunt to Linda and John Hodnett, Lyndsey, Keith and Jamie O’Donovan, Laura McGrath, Hannah McKenzie and Darragh and Aoibheann O’Donovan. Also survived by a large extended family and friends.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave, Milton MA, Monday from 4-8pm. Due to the current COVID19 restrictions only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book.

Funeral Mass at St. Brendan’s Church, Dorchester Tuesday morning at 11:00am.

Burial private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Irish Pastoral Center, 512 Gallivan Blvd. #1, Boston, MA 02124.