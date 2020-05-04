Lucille M. Baker, 88

Lucille M. “Lucia” (Vitulano) Baker, age 88, of Rockland, formerly of Weymouth and Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, April 27, 2020, at South Shore Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center.

Born in Quincy, to the late Salvatore and Annina (Paglione) Vitulano, she was raised and educated there. Lucia was a graduate of Quincy High School. She had lived in Rockland for the past few years, previously in Weymouth for twenty years, and prior to that in Quincy.

Lucia was a homemaker who was devoted to her family. She was well-known for her cooking and enjoyed gardening and flowers.

Beloved wife of the late Norman R. Baker. Devoted mother of Patricia L. Logan and her partner David Sansone of Holbrook, Lisa M. Megna and her husband Peter of Florida, and James C. Shea of Arizona. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Maranda, Matthew Cedarquist, Raven Megna, Tristan Megna, Seamus Shea and Shannon Shea. Cherished great-grandmother of Cain Maranda, Kai Maranda, and Nicholas Firmo.

One of nine siblings, Lucia is survived by Michael Vitulano of Quincy, Mary Carter of Hanover, Frances Kennedy of Quincy and Eleanor Grozinger of Quincy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Lucia’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.