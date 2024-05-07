Lucinda Morrissey Ellard, 98

Lucinda (Costa) Morrissey Ellard, age 98, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, in the comfort of her loving family.

Lucinda was born in Ludlow, to the late Manuel and Delphina (Ferrara) Costa. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Ludlow High School and the Boston City Hospital School of Nursing. She lived in Quincy for over seventy years.

She was employed as a registered nurse for the City of Quincy School Department for thirty years. During her career, Lucinda worked at various schools but mostly at North Quincy High School.

Lucinda enjoyed exercising, dancing, and spending time at the Kennedy Center in Quincy where she made many friendships.

Most of all, Lucinda was devoted to her family, especially her children and cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Francis I. Ellard and the late Richard M. Morrissey.

Devoted mother of Richard M. Morrissey and his wife Mary Ann of Plymouth, Lucinda Morrissey of Lake Tahoe, Calif., Brian S. Morrissey of Hingham and his late wife Bessie, and Diane Campo and her husband Anthony of Milton.

Dear step-mother of Mary Leonard and her partner Doug Murphy of N.H., Thomas Ellard and his wife Kathleen of Walpole, Veronica DiMarzio and her husband Edward of East Bridgewater, Laurie Alley and her partner Paul Flynn of Stoughton, Jean Gillan and her husband Joseph of Norwell, and Joyce Sheehan and her husband Joseph of Walpole.

Loving grandmother of Drew Morrissey, Matt Morrissey, Joseph Campo and his fiancée Kaleigh Joyce, and many dear step-grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lucinda was the last of three siblings.

Graveside Services were conducted privately at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Lucinda’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.