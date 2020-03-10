Lucy Boyce, 94

Lucy (Draicchio) Boyce, age 94, of Weymouth, formerly of Mission Hill and Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Lucy was born in Quincy, to the late Michele and Frances (Forte) Draicchio. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1943, and had lived in Weymouth for twenty-five years. She also lived in Boston’s Mission Hill and many years in Quincy.

She was employed for several years as a supervisor for the Leukemia Society in Boston and had also worked for the American Heart Association and for several other health-related organizations.

Lucy enjoyed line dancing, ceramics, bingo and card games with family and friends. She was also active volunteering, cooking and planning events at the 95 Broad Street, Weymouth senior housing facility where she maintained many friendships.

Most of all, Lucy was dedicated to her family.

Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Boyce. Devoted mother of Sharon A. Bedrosian of Pembroke, Sheila A. Gerety and her husband Philip of Weymouth. Michael J. Boyce and his wife Sharon of Fall River. She was also mother of the late Linda M. Hickey, Robert E. Boyce, Jr. and Debra L. Murphy. Loving grandmother of twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

One of three siblings, Lucy was predeceased by Joseph Draicchio and William P. Draicchio, Q.P.D., Retired. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service on Friday 1 – 2 p.m. Interment services at Village Cemetery in Weymouth will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucy’s memory may be made to South Shore Support Services, Administrative Offices, 293 Libbey Industrial Parkway, Unit 370, Weymouth, MA 02189.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.