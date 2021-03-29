Lucy M. Berrini, 99

Lucy M. (Russo) Berrini, age 99, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, March 26, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Lucy was born in Weymouth, to the late Concetta and Aneilo Russo. Raised and educated in Weymouth, she was a graduate of Weymouth High School. She had lived in Quincy for most of her life.

As a young woman, Lucy attended the Wilfred Beauty Academy in Boston and worked as a hairdresser for a short time. She was primarily a homemaker who was devoted to her family.

She was a longtime, active member of the First Baptist Church of Wollaston. She enjoyed cooking luncheons and dinners at the church, and participating in the church fair, where she was well-known for her clam chowder.

Lucy enjoyed crocheting, especially afghans. She was also a talented cook. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Berrini, Quincy Police Department, Retired. Devoted mother of Sandra J. Cavallo and her husband Robert of Quincy, the late Joanne M. Daley and her surviving husband Paul, Lt., Q.F.D., Ret. of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Sherri A. Cavallo of Braintree, Karen M. Baylis and her husband Steven, Deputy Chief, Q.F.D. of Quincy, Robert J. Cavallo, Jr. and his wife Diana of Weymouth, James P. Daley and his wife Christianna of Braintree, Paul M. Daley, Jr., Q.F.D. of Quincy, and the late John P. Daley. Cherished great-grandmother of Alexandra Baylis, Luciano Cavallo, Atticus and Phoebe Daley.

One of twelve siblings, she was the dear sister of Nellie Adams of Whitman and was predeceased by Dominic Russo, Anthony Russo, Filomina Bennett, Joseph Russo, Michael Russo, Alphonso Russo, Caroline Bonani, John Russo, Edith Newell, and Leonard Russo. Lucy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, Lucy’s funeral services and interment will take place privately. A memorial service and celebration of Lucy’s life will be held at a later date this year when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucy’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Wollaston, 81 Prospect Avenue, Quincy, MA 02170.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.