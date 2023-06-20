Luigi V. ‘Lou’ Pasquale, 96

Luigi V. “Lou” Pasquale, age 96, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, June 18, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Lou was the son of the late Sabatino and Emma (Faiella) Pasquale. He was raised in Quincy where he lived for forty years. He later built his dream home for his family in Braintree where he lived for fifty-six years. As a teenager, he worked at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy before enlisting in the United States Army.

Lou was a proud veteran of World War II, serving as a Private First Class and machine gunner. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater in the battle of Okinawa. He was a lifetime member of the DAV and the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294 in Quincy.

Upon return from his service, Lou established a masonry business which led to his involvement with the Phillips family properties in Dorchester. He enjoyed a sixty-five-year career with Strazzula and Samartino families overseeing operations of Boston Bowl, Phillips Candy House, Freeport Tavern, and the two hotels on the property. Lou had a great love of people and was a mentor for many of the local Dorchester teens. Lou was named Vice President of Community Relations, retiring at age ninety-three.

In 2019, Lou was honored when Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh named the intersection of Tenean and Freeport Streets “Lou Pasquale Square” in his honor. He also was honored as the Chief Marshall of the 2022 Dorchester Day Parade.

Lou was an avid fundraiser for the Disabled American Veterans. He was devoted to this cause.

Lou loved to dance and was well-known for his ballroom dancing with his wife, Terry. He was also very involved in local and national politics.

Most of all, Lou’s greatest joy was for his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for seventy-four years of Theresa L. “Terry” (Valenti) Pasquale.

Devoted father of Diane Parlee and her husband Wayne of Pembroke, Donald Pasquale and his partner Debra Basler of Braintree.

Loving grandfather of Elaina Schlumper and her husband Eric, Lauren Lefebvre and her husband Ben.

Cherished great grandfather of Emma, Michael, Caroline, and Charlie.

The last of ten siblings, he was predeceased by Philomena Mancini, Mary A. Cerasoli, Agla “Cookie” Carullo, Irma “Betty” Ridge, Panfilio “Pamp” Pasquale, Willis Pasquale, Mario Pasquale, Q.F.D., Retired, Edward J. Pasquale, and Rudolph V. Pasquale.

Lou is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, June 23, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Lou’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.