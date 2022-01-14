Lunar New Year Festival Postponed To Virtual Celebration Feb. 20

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Quincy Asian Resources, Inc. has postponed the 34th Annual Lunar New Year Festival to a virtual celebration on Sunday, Feb. 20th.

“While we hoped to be able to celebrate in person, the health of our community, staff, volunteers, and attendees is our top priority and we have decided a virtual event is safest at this time. More program details will be announced in early February,” QARI President and CEO Philip Chong said in an email Friday (Jan. 14).

“We look forward to seeing you virtually on Feb. 20th to welcome the Year of the Tiger! Wishing you a safe, healthy and happy new year from the QARI team,” Chong added.