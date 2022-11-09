Lydia A. Carbonaro, 94

Lydia Anita (Acciavatti) Carbonaro, age 94, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at the Atrium at Faxon Woods, in the loving comfort of her cherished granddaughter, Michelle Dovner, and her dear daughter, Lori Phillips.

Lydia was born and raised in Quincy, to the late Thomas and Angelina (Ricci) Acciavatti

A lifelong resident, Lydia was proud of her Italian heritage and her family’s involvement in Quincy’s granite and stone cutting industry.

Lydia was a dedicated homemaker and was devoted to her family. After raising her children, she worked as a retail sales associate at the South Shore Plaza with Ann Taylor and The Limited for many years.

She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Beloved wife of the late Philip A.G. Carbonaro, former Director of the U.S. Army Material Technology Laboratory at the old Watertown Arsenal.

Devoted mother of Gail Loveland of New York, Donna Lynne of Brockton, who provided many comforting visits to her mother while she resided at the Atrium at Faxon Woods, and Lori Phillips of Quincy.

Lydia is survived by her seven loving grandchildren and many cherished great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friend are invited to attend. Memorial Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

