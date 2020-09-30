Lynch Calls For FERC To Revoke Certificate Of Approval For Compressor Station

Rep. Stephen Lynch issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the Weymouth Compressor Station. The congressman is calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to revoke approval for the natural gas compressor station on the Fore River in Weymouth adjacent to Quincy and suspend operations.

“I was just notified that the Weymouth Compressor Station had yet another dangerous blowout event this morning involving the deployment of the compressor station’s Emergency Shutdown System, and given that it is the second incident this month they are currently in the process of ordering a temporary emergency shutdown of the station. While additional details on this latest safety incident are still under investigation, these accidents endangered the lives of local residents and are indicative of a much larger threat that the Weymouth Compressor Station poses to Weymouth, Quincy, Abington and Braintree residents, as well as surrounding communities, by operating in such a densely residential area.

“I am extremely concerned for the public’s safety and I have asked that a Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration (PHMSA) official accompany me on a walk thru of the site later this week when I return to Boston. I have already asked the Secretary of Transportation to suspend the opening of the compressor station pending a comprehensive review and I am now demanding the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) revoke the certificate of approval for the site and suspend operations due to the repetitive occurrence of these extremely dangerous events.”