Lynch, Baker Among Those Calling For Trump’s Ouster

By SCOTT JACKSON

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday joined the chorus of elected officials who say President Donald Trump should be removed from office after a mob of the president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, temporarily delaying the process to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

One woman was shot and killed by law enforcement during Wednesday’s riot. Three others died from what police described as unrelated medical emergencies.

In the wake of Wednesday’s events, Lynch, a South Boston Democrat, said Congress should impeach Trump and remove him from office before his term expires Jan. 20. Alternatively, Lynch said the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.

“I am stunned by the behavior of the President and the circumstances that he provoked yesterday that allowed 4 people to lose their lives and the U.S. Capitol to be overcome by violence,” Lynch said in a statement.

“I do support beginning the procedures of invoking the 25th amendment or drawing up articles of impeachment to limit his ability to cause any further damage to the country. We would need a significant number of cabinet members to come forward and say the President is mentally unfit and join with the House and Senate in drafting a petition of disability.

“While it is extremely unlikely that this process could succeed within 13 days, it would still send a clear message to other government agencies to resist any questionable or momentous instructions President Trump may give that would put the lives of Americans in peril or threaten our National Security.”

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Baker, a Republican, said fellow Republican Trump should be removed from office – whether it be through impeachment or through the 25th Amendment – so that Vice President Mike Pence can oversee the transition to Biden.

“The most important thing we need to do at this point in time is recognize that there is a transition to a new administration that is going to take place 14 days from now and that Vice President Pence should be empowered to be able do that,” Baker said.

“Whatever the mechanism is for doing that, I leave up to the people to the people in Washington, but I think it is important at this point that there be an orderly transition, and that transition be led by the vice president.”

Baker said Trump fanned the flames that led to Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol Building.

“Yesterday’s events were appalling, disgraceful and depressing, but it is important to remember that they are the culmination of months of President Trump repeating over and over again that the American electoral system is a fraud,” the governor said.

“After he stoked the flames of outrage for weeks leading up to the events of yesterday, he refused to adequately prepare the U.S. Capitol for the possibility of violence and left it nearly defenseless. His remarks during and after the travesty of the attack on the Capitol were disgraceful.

“During the violence that sometimes accompanied peaceful protests concerning police brutality last summer, the president was the first to call out local and state officials for not doing enough to protect their residents and demanded that every agitator be arrested and prosecuted. Yesterday, he thanked the mob for their support.”

Congress convened Wednesday to certify Biden’s Electoral College victory. Some 150 Congressional Republicans had planned to object Biden’s win, continuing a months-long scheme by Trump and his supporters to dispute the results of the November election, citing baseless claims of voter fraud in several states.

Trump’s supporters who gathered in Washington – some carrying Trump flags, Confederate flags and Blue Lives Matters flags – breached the building around 2 p.m. Wednesday after clashing with law enforcement outside. The Capitol was put on lockdown and members of congress had to be evacuated to a secure location.

It was the first time the Capitol had been breached since the War of 1812, when British forces set the building on fire.

Wednesday’s violence drew a bipartisan rebuke.

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican and former Bay State governor, called it a Trump-incited insurrection.

“We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning. What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States,” Romney said in a statement Wednesday.

“Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy. They will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode in American history. That will be their legacy.”

Retired Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, a Quincy native who served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for two years under Trump, on Wednesday pinned the blamed for the violence on those who have worked to undermine the presidential transition.

“It’s time for all Americans and particularly our elected officials to put our Country first,” Dunford said. “I believe our leaders who have continued to undermine a peaceful transition in accordance with our Constitution have set the conditions for today’s violence.”

Congress reconvened Wednesday night after federal and local law enforcement were able to clear the Capitol. Lawmakers completed the certification process early Thursday morning, with Pence, who presided over the joint session, announcing Biden had bested Trump in the electoral count, 306 to 232.

Trump promised an orderly transition shortly after the results were announced.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter by an aide, after his own account had been suspended.