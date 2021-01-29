Lynch Tests Positive For COVID-19

By SCOTT JACKSON

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced Friday.

Lynch, a South Boston Democratic, is asymptomatic and will self-quarantine while voting by proxy during the coming week.

“This afternoon U.S. Representative Stephen F. Lynch received a positive test result for COVID-19 after a staff member in the Congressman’s Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week,” said Lynch’s communications director, Molly Rose Tarpey.

“Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden’s Inauguration. While Mr. Lynch remains asymptomatic and feels fine, he will self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming week.”

Lynch is the second member of Congress from Massachusetts to test positive for COVID-19 in two days.

U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, a Democrat who represents the Third District, including Lawrence and Lowell, on Thursday announced she had tested positive for the virus. She too said she was asymptomatic and planned to self-quarantine while voting by proxy during the coming week.