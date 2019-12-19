Lynch Votes To Impeach Trump

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Boston) on Wednesday joined his colleagues in the House in voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

The House voted 230-197 to charge Trump with abuse of power and 229-198 to charge him with obstruction of Congress. The vote was largely along party lines, with two Democrats opposed to the first charge and three opposed to the second; one member voted “present” on both charges. Republicans unanimously opposed both.

The first charge against Trump alleges he urged Ukraine to open an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, the former vice president and a possible rival to Trump in next year’s presidential election. Trump is also charged with obstructing the House’s investigation into the Ukraine matter.

Trump is the third U.S. president to be impeached by the House, joining Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Both were acquitted by the Senate. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 after the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment, but before the full House could vote.

Lynch, in a statement, said Trump’s actions “present a direct threat to American democracy.”

“As a member of Congress who previously considered the earliest calls for impeachment to be premature, I think it is now a proper time to state my views based upon a complete review of the entire record, as the inquiry process has concluded and articles of impeachment are now being debated,” Lynch said before his vote Wednesday.

“Apart from the attendant rancor and vitriol throughout this process and after quiet and studied consideration of the charges against the president, I believe the essential facts have not been seriously disputed. The president’s own assertions as recounted in the White House transcript of his phone call with President Zelensky of Ukraine as well as widely-corroborated first-hand testimony and direct evidence, frequently provided by Republican appointees, reveal that the president solicited and materially induced a foreign power to interfere in our upcoming democratic election for his personal political advantage.

“It is also beyond argument that the president has used the power of his office to conceal the evidence of his wrongdoing and further demanded that executive branch personnel refuse to cooperate in subsequent Congressional investigations in order to obstruct justice.

“The president’s actions are of a character and nature that present a direct threat to American democracy while his actions throughout this process make clear that this pattern of behavior in our chief executive is likely to continue.

“I believe it is and should remain a rare and terrible measure for Congress to take action so disruptive and drastic as to remove a duly-elected president from office. Indeed, it is only to be undertaken when the evidence demonstrates that to allow the president to remain in office presents a greater danger to our democratic republic. Sadly, the president’s conduct has surely satisfied that standard.

“I am aware that it is unlikely that sufficient numbers in the U.S. Senate will support the president’s removal. Nevertheless, it is sufficient that the House of Representatives goes on record to inform future presidents by firmly declaring that President Trump’s above-described conduct to be unacceptable and impeachable.”