Lynda G. DelGreco, 83

Lynda G. (Ruggles) DelGreco, age 83, of Plymouth, died peacefully, Friday, November 11, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Lynda was born in Boston, to the late Lawrence and Gertrude (Cleary) Ruggles. Raised in Quincy’s Houghs Neck, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1957. She lived in Plymouth for the past forty-four years.

Lynda was a homemaker who was devoted to her family. After raising her children, she worked as a data entry clerk in the corporate office of the former Bradlees for ten years.

She enjoyed spending time at her cottage in Norton. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-three years of Ralph J. DelGreco.

Devoted mother of Bryan R. DelGreco, Brenda J. Bakal and her husband Michael, all of Carver, Keith J. DelGreco and his wife Caileen of California, Christopher E. DelGreco and his wife Michelle of Gardner.

Loving grandmother of five and great grandmother of six.

Dear sister of Richard Ruggles and his wife Mary of Illinois, and predeceased by Hope Love and her late husband Edward. Lynda is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave.,, Quincy, on Tuesday, November 15, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 16, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynda’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.