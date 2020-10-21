Lynne Fountaine, 68, of Quincy and formerly of Worcester, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Born in Boston on April 24, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Skerry) Fountaine. Lynne attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1970. After high school, Lynne continued her education, earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts. Following graduation, Lynne went to work as a florist for the Stop & Shop Corporation. While working, she attended Bryant University part-time to earn her Master’s in Business Administration.

In her spare time, Lynne enjoyed spending time with her nieces and family. Lynne was a voracious reader and loved mystery novels. Lynne was an outgoing and friendly person. She had a lively personality and was a people person. Lynne will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Lynne was the dear sister of Christopher Fountaine of Quincy, the late Janice Charbonnier and her surviving husband Rick of Worcester and the late Stephen Fountaine. She was the loving aunt of Sara Charbonnier of Dorchester and Megan Charbonnier of Boston.

Following cremation, Lynne’s funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lynne may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 271 Huntington Ave., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02115.

