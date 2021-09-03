M. Virginia Jackson, 93

M. Virginia “Ginny” (Curry) Jackson, age 93, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the comfort of her loving family.

Ginny was born in Milton, to the late John O. and Mary Josephine (Grignon) Curry. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1946.

She was a loving homemaker and was devoted to her family, especially to her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ginny was a woman of strong faith.

Ginny enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Joe.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Jackson, Deputy Chief, Quincy Fire Department, Retired.

Devoted mother of Geraldine M. Lewis of Milton, Eileen A. Flibotte and her husband Joe of Quincy, John G. Jackson, Lieutenant, Boston Fire Department and his wife Lori of Braintree, Mary V. Newell and her husband Mark of Kingston, Joseph C. Jackson, Jr., Chief, Quincy Fire Department and his wife Ginger of Rockland, the late Carol F. Kennedy and her husband James Kennedy, Captain, Quincy Fire Department, Retired of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Ginny was the last of five siblings and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services and interment were private.

For those who wish, donations in Ginny’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.