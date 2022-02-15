MA Department Of Public Health Releases Updated Face Covering Advisory

The Department of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday released updated guidance regarding the use of face coverings and masks by individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Recognizing that Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccine acceptance, and in light of recent improvements in COVID-19 indicators, DPH now advises that a fully vaccinated person should wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system and is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a face covering or mask when indoors with others to help prevent spreading COVID-19.

Individuals who have tested positive or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 must follow the isolation and quarantine guidance which includes wearing a mask in public for 5 more days after leaving isolation or quarantine on Day 5, regardless of vaccination status.

All people in Massachusetts (regardless of vaccination status) are required to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings, including on public transportation and in health care facilities. See www.mass.gov/maskrules for a complete list of venues where face coverings have remained mandatory since May 29, 2021.

The full advisory can be found here.