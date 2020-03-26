MA DPH Announces 10 More Deaths From COVID-19; Number Of Cases 2,417

State health officials Thursday (March 26th) announced 10 additional deaths from COVID-19, the largest number of deaths in Massachusetts reported in a single day, as the number of tests grew by 3,827 people since yesterday.

These 10 people are:

Male, 50s, Essex County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Male, 80s, Essex County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Male, 80s, Middlesex County, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Male, 70s, Middlesex County, preexisting condition, hospitalization status under investigation

Male, 80s, Hampden County, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalization status under investigation

Male, 90s, Suffolk County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Male, 80s, Worcester County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Female, 70s, Norfolk County, preexisting conditions, hospitalization status under investigation

Male, 80s, Franklin County, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalization status under investigation

Female, 80s, Middlesex County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

These deaths bring to 25 the total number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts.

As of 4 p.m. March 26, Massachusetts has 579 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,417 cases. A total of 23,621 Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory, commercial and clinical labs, a jump of more than 3,827 since yesterday. The DPH daily online dashboard reflects testing results for 20 clinical and commercial labs performing testing in Massachusetts in addition to results from the State Public Health Laboratory.

Expanded testing capacity in Massachusetts continues to be a focus of the work of the COVID-19 Response Command Center, and the effort to increase testing capacity across the state will continue.

The 25 people who have died ranged in age from 50s to 90s. They include residents from Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Worcester, Hampden, Berkshire, Essex, Barnstable, and Franklin counties.

COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts. At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person. If not, they should stay at home while they are sick. Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

In the United States, there have been more than 68,440 cases of COVID-19 and more than 994 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Massachusetts and nationwide, the public is being asked to avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others, not shake hands or hug, and call/Facetime and online chat with friends and loved ones rather than meet face to face.

To keep updated regarding COVID-19 in Massachusetts, residents can text “COVIDMA” to 888-777 to receive COVID-19 text message alerts straight to their phone. More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.mass.gov/covid19. For general questions, a 24/7 hotline is available by calling 2-1-1.