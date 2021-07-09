MacDouglas J. Deegan, 23

MacDouglas John Deegan, 23, of Squantum died unexpectedly on June 29, 2021.

Mac was born on Dec. 5, 1997 and grew up playing many sports; hockey, soccer, surfing and he excelled in wrestling and rugby in particular. Mac won many awards and championships for both rugby and wrestling.

From a young age, Mac had an ability to accomplish anything he set his mind to. He married his high school sweetheart, Courtney (Bodley) Deegan and has a beautiful son, Sawyer James Deegan, who they love dearly. Having unceasing determination, Mac became a US Army ranger, serving in 1st Ranger Battalion, culminating at the rank of sergeant in Savannah, GA. He was a dedicated soldier and was proud to serve his country.

Mac is survived by his wife Courtney (Bodley) Deegan., his cherished son Sawyer. Loving son of Douglas and MaryLouise (Donnelly) Deegan. Son in law of Selwyn and Lori Bodley. Devoted brother of Zachary Deegan and Marissa Deegan- Jones and her husband Abel Deegan-Jones. Uncle of Langston Deegan -Joness and Adelaide Deegan. MacDouglas is survived by his grandmothers Barbara Esdra and Winifred Donnelly and his brother in law Michael Bodley. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. MacDouglas will be greatly missed and forever loved.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday July 12 from 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday July 13 at 6 PM in Glad Tidings at Bethany Congregational Church, 18 Spear St. Quincy, followed by full military honors. Cremation will follow.

Donations in memory of MacDouglas may be made to Army Ranger Lead the Way, Inc, Garden City, NY 13772 leadthewayfund.org or to Military Friends Foundation, 6 Beacon St., #200, Boston, MA 02108.

