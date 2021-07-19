Madeline A. Guglielmi, 89

Madeline A. (Fanara) Guglielmi, age 89, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Sunday, July 18, 2021 at home.

Madeline was born in Waltham, to the late Salvatore and Frances (Cannella) Fanara. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1949. She had lived in Braintree for ten years, previously in Quincy for all of her life.

She was a devoted homemaker and mother. Madeline had also worked as a waitress for the former Howard Johnson Company for many years, and later at the former Finian’s Restaurant in Quincy Center.

Madeline enjoyed reading, playing bingo and cards, and occasional trips to Foxwoods with family and friends.

Always active, she enjoyed her time and the many friendships she made at Independence Manor.

Most of all, Madeline loved spending time with her family and was especially proud and supportive of her many cherished grandchildren.

Beloved wife for fifty-seven years of the late John A. Guglielmi. Devoted mother of Linda Hanlon and her husband Jeff of Pembroke, John A. Guglielmi, Jr. and his wife Jean of Braintree, Lorene Connolly and her husband Stephen of Quincy, Lois Lindenfelzer and her husband Robert of Quincy, and Lisa Kamb and her husband Stephen of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Thomas, James, Eric, Brian, Rachel, Stephen, Catherine, Stephen, Madeline, and John and great grandmother of Salvatore, Lucas, and Isaiah.

The last of eight siblings, Madeline was predeceased by Teresa Campitelli, Jean Corrigan, John Fanara, Mary Codner, Anna Tosches, Salvatore Fanara, and Catherine Cirillo. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Linda Fanara of Quincy, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, July 22, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, on Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Madeline’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.