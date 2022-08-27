Madeline J. Carthas, 94

Madeline J. (Krasko) Carthas, of Quincy, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Harbor House Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hingham. She was 94.

Born in Biddeford, Maine on March 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Ursula (Petrauskas) Krasko. Madeline was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from South Boston High School. She worked as a secretary for Controller Service & Sales, Inc. in Avon, until her retirement in 2007. In her spare time, Madeline enjoyed line dancing, going on cruises, visiting Castle Island and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Madeline was a strong, loving, and kind person. She never had a bad word to say about anyone and people were drawn to her warm disposition. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Madeline was the beloved wife of the late Paul V. Carthas, who died in 1975. The two married on June 17, 1950, together they shared twenty-five years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Arthur P. Carthas and his wife Jane of Rockland, Diane T. Markarian and her husband Harry of Quincy, and Paul J. “P.J.” Carthas and his wife Sharon of Weymouth. She was the loving grandmother of eight and the loving great grandmother of eleven. Madeline was preceded in death by her siblings: Benjamin Krasko and Anne Colpitts. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, August 29, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Madeline’s name to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd., Suite 3, Plymouth, MA 02360.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.