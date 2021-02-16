Madeline M. Crowley, 84

Madeline M. (Quinn) Crowley, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the John Scott House in Braintree. She was 84.

Born in Boston on August 30, 1936, she was raised in Fields Corner and was the daughter of the late Michael and Delia (Brennan) Quinn. She attended local schools and graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School with the Class of 1954.

A homemaker, Madeline raised her family with love and devotion. She lived by the virtues of faith, hope and love, and instilled the same virtues in her children. In her spare time, Madeline enjoyed shopping, going on her daily walks, going to Dunkin’ Donuts for her coffee and spending time with her family. Family was the most important part of Madeline’s life and there wasn’t anything she would not do for the people in her life. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. The time she spent with them was always a treasure to her.

Madeline was a compassionate, thoughtful and caring person. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Madeline was the beloved wife of the late John J. Crowley. The two married on April 23, 1960 at St. Peter’s Church in Dorchester. Together they shared many years of loving marriage. She was the devoted mother of Michael Crowley and his spouse Denise of Weymouth, Lynn Thomas and her spouse Bob of Weymouth and Gerard Crowley and his spouse Mary of Weymouth. Madeline was the loving Grandma of Kelliann Thomas of New Jersey, Kaitlyn Crowley and her partner Nick Litterio of Dorchester, Kimberly Crowley of Weymouth, Erin Crowley of Tewksbury and Jack Crowley of Weymouth. She was the loving great grandma of Gavin Litterio of Dorchester and the dear sister of the late David Quinn. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, Madeline’s graveside service will be held privately in Knollwood Cemetery, Canton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Madeline’s name to the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy., Scituate, MA 02066, scituateanimalshelter.org/donate.

