Madeline McCarthy, 89

Madeline McCarthy (Harding), 89, a life-long Quincy resident, died September 19, 2023. She was the wife of the late Russell McCarthy.

A daughter of the late Ralph and Josephine (Grady) Steele, Madeline enjoyed big-band music, dancing, bingo and watching western movies. She especially relished the times spent with her family and friends.

Beloved mother of Stanley Harding of Quincy, Russell Harding and his wife Colleen Gokey-Harding of Hull, Cheryl Chobanian and her husband Mark of Randolph, Glenn Harding and his wife Michelle “Shelly” of Berkley, Michael Harding of Randolph and the late Richard and John Harding, the late James Harding and his surviving wife Jennifer of Taunton, and the late Michelle Loonie and her surviving husband Rich of Stoughton. Dear sister of the late: Ralph, Russell, Mary and Ginger Steele. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her visiting hours Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Funeral Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St, Quincy. Burial to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

