Magda Marcelin, 56, of Quincy formerly of Mattapan and Haiti, was called home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2024 following a period of declining health.

Born and raised in Mirebalais, Haiti, Magda was an entrepreneur and businesswoman who owned and operated a food market and convenience store in her home town. She immigrated to the United States in 2000, first settling in Mattapan where she was an active member of the Pentecostal Church of God and a member of their Choir.

For the past 15 years Magda called Quincy her home, and she was a member of the Redemption Baptist Church which worships in the Central Baptist Church on Washington Street. She is remembered as a caring and giving woman of faith who enjoyed cooking and sharing with others; a trait that suited her well in her position as a cook with Roche Brothers, doing food prep for the company and its catering division.

Loving mother of Fabrice Brutus and Gemima Brutus, both of Quincy. Her dear Aunt who is more like a 2nd Mother to her is Amalia Marcelin. Her cherished cousins who were more like siblings to her are: Maguy Rene, Volzie Rene, Moise Rene, Mildred Rene and Mireille Marcelin. Aunt to Arabelle and Amelie Rene, Marvens Rene, Uri Sillery, Esther Louis-Jeune, Nahemie Germain, Malia Cameau and in-law Courtney Finn. She was the sister to the late Kesner Marcelin and Edwidge Morissette.

Her funeral will be held Saturday January 20, 2024 at 10:00am in the Redemption Baptist Church which worships inside the Central Baptist Church, 67 Washington St, Quincy Center with the Rev. Robermann Dorceus, Pastor, officiating. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Visiting hours Friday January 19 from 4:00-7:00pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Relatives and friends are cordially invited.

