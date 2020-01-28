Mahoney Seeks Updates On City Projects, Economic Development

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors are expected to receive on various municipal projects underway in Quincy when they convene again next week.

Councillor Anne Mahoney on Jan. 21 put forward a resolution seeking an update on various projects being undertaken by city departments; the resolution was approved by her colleagues in a unanimous vote.

Mahoney’s resolution states multiple departments – including Natural Resources, Public Works, Public Buildings and Traffic, Parking, Alarm and Lighting – had projects planned for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

“Many of these projects should be complete or well underway,” Mahoney wrote in the resolution. “Taxpayers of the city of Quincy are looking to have timely updates to these projects.”

She requested the updates on the project be presented during the council’s next meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3.

Mahoney also authored a second resolution, which was likewise unanimously approved, seeking an update from the mayor’s office on economic development in the city.

In her resolution, Mahoney said the city has taken steps to develop Quincy Center that have led to new residential development there and elsewhere in the city, but commercial development has not kept pace with the residential side.

“The overarching objective is to promote Quincy as a vibrant and thriving city that is a destination for businesses, residents and development,” she wrote.

“Quincy has experienced increased residential development but has yet to see increased economic development that would be expected and has been experienced in the surrounding communities throughout the Metropolitan Boston area.”

Mahoney said the update on economic development could happen as soon as the council’s second meeting in February, which is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24.