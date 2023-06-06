Mahoney To Challenge Koch In Mayoral Race

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy City Councillor Anne Mahoney on Tuesday pulled nomination papers to run for mayor in this year’s municipal election, setting the stage for a potential showdown in November between her and the incumbent, Thomas Koch.

Mahoney has run against Koch for the mayor in the twice past, both times while she was serving on the School Committee. In the 2011 final election, Koch bested her 55.58 percent to 44.11 percent. In the 2015 preliminary election, Mahoney finished fourth in a four-person field, behind Koch, former Mayor William Phelan, and then Councillor Douglas Gutro. Koch would defeat Phelan in the final election that year.

Mahoney, who lives on Ferriter Street, is the second resident to pull papers to challenge Koch, who lives on Newbury Avenue, in this year’s election. James Maloney, a resident of East Squantum Street, took out nomination papers in May, one day after Koch announced plans to run for a new four-year term. Koch was first elected mayor in 2007 and is the city’s longest-serving chief executive.

If three or more candidates qualify for the ballot in the mayoral race, a preliminary election would be held on Aug. 29. The top two finishers would advance to the final election on Nov. 7.

Koch has qualified for the ballot, returning the requisite 50 certified signatures to the city clerk’s office.

Because she is running for mayor, Mahoney will have to vacate the at-large seat on the City Council that she was first elected to in 2017.

The remaining two at-large councillors – Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road and Nina Liang of Grandview Avenue – have both pulled papers to seek reelection. No other candidates had entered that race as of Tuesday morning.

One other resident – Matthew Lyons of Centre Street – took out nomination papers this week, bringing the total number of potential candidates to 20. Lyons is running for the Ward 4 seat on the City Council, challenging incumbent James Devine of Cross Street. Lyons had run in the preliminary special election for that seat earlier this year, finishing third in a four-person field. Devine topped the field in the January preliminary election and won his seat in the final special election the following month.

Four of the five remaining incumbent city councillors have pulled nomination papers to seek reelection. They are: Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy of Whitney Road, Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico of Nicholl Street, Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road, and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of Ashworth Road.

Andronico is the only one of those four incumbents facing a potential challenger. Richard Ash of Mound Street has also taken out papers to run for the Ward 2 seat.

The remaining incumbent ward councillor, Charles Phelan Jr. of Ward 5, has announced he will not be running for reelection in the fall. Two residents have pulled papers to run for that open seat, Richard Iacobucci of Adams Street and Daniel Minton, a resident of Sims Road and retired Quincy police lieutenant.

Harris and McCarthy have both returned nomination papers with the required 50 certified signatures to the clerk’s office.

City councillors are elected to two-year terms.

Six residents have pulled papers to run for School Committee this year.

They include all three incumbents whose seats will be contested this year – Paul Bregoli of Willow Avenue, Kathryn Hubley of Marion Street, and Frank Santoro of Lois Terrace – as well as challengers Kathryn Campbell of Cranch Street, Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street and Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street. Perdios had been appointed to an open seat on the committee in 2021 and finished fourth in that year’s municipal election. Schaaf also ran in 2021, finishing in fifth place.

Hubley and Perdios have both returned their nomination papers with the requisite 50 certified signatures to the clerk’s office.

School Committee members serve staggered four-year terms, meaning three seats are on the ballot every two years.

A preliminary election would be required in the School Committee race if seven or more candidates qualify for the ballot.

Nomination papers have been available since May 2. The deadline to return them to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 11 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on July 25. The deadline for objections to or withdrawals of nomination papers is 5 p.m. on July 27.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.