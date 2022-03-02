Mahoney To Seek Update On Downtown Funds, Animal Shelter

By SCOTT JACKSON

When the Quincy City Council meets next week, Councillor Anne Mahoney plans to ask the administration of Mayor Thomas Koch for an update on funding for Quincy Center and for an update on plans to build a new animal shelter.

Mahoney plans to ask for those updates in a pair of resolutions she will introduce when the council meets on March 7. Councillors will meet remotely via Zoom that evening.

The first resolution Mahoney plans to introduce asks for an update on the availability of district improvement financing (DIF) funds for Quincy Center. The DIF is a mechanism that allows the city to borrow money for Quincy Center improvements and pay back those bonds using new tax revenue from the downtown district.

The City Council has approved DIF bonds for $10 million in 2005, $30 million in 2007, $80 million in 2017 and $61 million in 2019, according to Mahoney’s resolution. Her resolve seeks an update on the city’s use of the $61 million bond, “along with any other pertinent matters relating to the Downtown Redevelopment Project.”

In a separate resolution, Mahoney will ask for an update on the administration’s plan to construct a new Quincy Animal Shelter in the vicinity of Quarry Street.

City councillors in 2017 approved a $3.55 million bond for the project – half of the $7.1 million Koch originally sought. Councillors at the time were hesitant to fully fund the project before the design of the new facility was finalized.

Mahoney’s resolution seeks an update on how the $3.55 million has been spent to date. She also wants to know where the city plans to temporarily house the animal shelter while construction of the new public safety building on Sea Street is underway, and how much that temporary location would cost.