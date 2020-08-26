Mail-In Ballots Must Be Received By Election Day, Court Rules

By SCOTT JACKSON

The state’s highest court on Wednesday declined to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in order to be counted in the Sept. 1 primary election.

The ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court means mail-in ballots must be received by local election officials by 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 in order to be counted, the deadline lawmakers approved earlier this year in the legislation that authorized mail-in voting for this fall.

Three voters and Rebecca Grossman, a Newton Democrat running in the primary in the fourth congressional district, had asked the SJC to extend that deadline by up to ten days citing delays with postal service seen nationwide. They said those delays infringed on their right to vote.

Justice Scott Kafker, writing for a unanimous court, said the Sept. 1 deadline is constitutional.

“The new law does not significantly interfere with the constitutional right to vote in the September 1 primary election. Rather, the legislation enhances the right to vote in the primary, as well as the general, election, by providing multiple means of voting, including options to vote by mail that previously never existed,” Kafker said.

The decision also noted that the Sept. 1 deadline was designed to account for several time-sensitive legal obligations, including the requirement to mail ballots for the Nov. 3 general election to military and overseas voters by Sept. 19.

Voters also have other ways to return their mail-in ballots by the Sept. 1 deadline, Kafker said, including submitting them in-person to local election officials or dropping them off at a designated drop box. Residents also have the option of in-person early voting through Friday and in-person voting on Sept. 1.

Quincy residents can drop off their mail-in ballots in a kiosk located outside City Hall at 1305 Hancock St. Secretary of State William Galvin has said residents should drop off their mail-in ballots rather than place them in the mail to ensure they are received on time.