Man Charged After Ramming Quincy Police Vehicles

By SCOTT JACKSON

A man from Hull is facing several charges after Quincy police said he rammed a pair of police vehicles and struck two other cars while driving a stolen van.

Steven Ford, age 49, of Hull was due to be arraigned Friday at Quincy District Court on charges of receiving a stolen vehicle subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop for a police officer, operating a motor vehicle recklessly, leaving the scene of an accident, and outstanding arrest warrant.

Quincy police said that at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Thursday, an undercover officer queried the registration status of a white Chevrolet work van that was being driven in the vicinity of School and Franklin streets. The query showed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Brockton the previous day.

Officers attempted to stop the Chevrolet, at which point the van rammed into two Quincy police vehicles and a third car in an attempt to flee, police said, and the operator of the Chevrolet drove into the rear of a fourth vehicle while fleeing toward the highway. The van made it onto I-93 southbound, driving in the breakdown lane, and then Route 28 northbound in Milton.

State Troopers found the stolen vehicle crashed at the Blue Hills Ski Resort on Washington Street in Canton. State and Quincy police searched the area and were able to locate the suspect, Ford, hiding inside an office that handles ski rentals for the resort, police said. Ford was taken into custody and taken to Milton Hospital for evaluation.