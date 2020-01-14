Man Charged For Inappropriate Comments To Underage Girls

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 20-year-old Quincy man has been charged with making inappropriate comments to underage girl after he turned himself in to police Monday.

Benjamin Chen turned himself in to Quincy police Monday, according to the department, shortly after police announced they were looking for a man who allegedly made inappropriate comments towards underage girls on three occasions earlier this month.

Chen was charged with enticing a minor, accosting a person of the opposite sex and soliciting sex for a fee. He was due to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

Police on Monday said they received their first report of a man approaching an underage girl on Jan. 9; the incident took place on Coddington Street around 4:30 p.m. that evening. The victim told officers an Asian male approached her and made inappropriate remarks. The man was operating an older model, gray, four-door car with scratches, police said.

Officers spoke to a second victim the following day. She told police an Asian male approached her the prior afternoon, Jan. 9, around 4 p.m. while she was walking on Taffrail Road in the area of Palmer Street. The second victim’s description of the male was similar to the one given by the Coddington Street victim, according to police, and the second victim stated she recognized this male as being the same person who approached her on Jan. 4 around 6 p.m. in the same area.

In the Jan. 4 incident, the man made inappropriate comments to the girl and then exited his vehicle, police said; the man ran towards the victim and her friends, but stopped a short distance from his vehicle. The second victim described the male’s vehicle as a green SUV, similar to a Jeep.

“Parents, please take this opportunity to discuss with your children the appropriate actions to take if someone makes your child feel uncomfortable or frightened,” the department said in a statement Monday. “Instruct your child to tell a trusted adult immediately and please report all suspicious behavior to the Quincy Police Department.”