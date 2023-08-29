Man Escapes From West Quincy House Fire

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police officers were able to help a man escape from a burning home in West Quincy early Tuesday morning.

The house fire on Rodman Street was called in shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. The Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Flames were visible in the front windows of the house when police officers Michael Brokmeier and Sean Fitzgerald arrived on scene, police said. The officers ran to the back of the house, forced open a door and alerted a man who had been sleeping in a bedroom.

“QPD Shift Commander Lt. Dave Pacino credited Officers Brokmeier and Fitzgerald with saving the resident’s life,” police wrote on Facebook.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control before it could spread, police stated. No injuries were reported.