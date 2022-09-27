Man, Woman Found Dead On Red Line Tracks Identified

By SCOTT JACKSON

Officials on Tuesday identified the man and the woman who were killed Monday in Quincy after apparently coming into contact with the electrified third rail of the MBTA’s Red Line.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office identified the individuals as Klyer Granada, age 20, a resident of South Boston and Tanairy Rodriguez, age 20, a resident of Lowell.

The DA’s Office added that, “the investigation has not produced any evidence of foul play in the deaths.”

An operator of a Red Line train first spotted the two bodies around 6 a.m. on Monday, MBTA officials said. In a statement later Monday, MBTA Transit Police said they believe the man and woman were electrocuted after they came into contact with the third rail.

“An adult male and female while trespassing along the right of way between North Quincy and Wollaston Station intentionally placed their bodies between the outside running rail and the third rail. This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the third rail,” the statement said.

“Speaking on behalf of the Transit Police and the MBTA organization we express our sincerest condolences to family and friends of the decedents.”

Service on the Braintree branch of the Red Line was suspended on Monday morning following the discovery of the two bodies, with shuttle buses brought in to replace trains. Train service resumed around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.