Manet Community Health To Host Ribbon Cutting For New Radiology Center

Manet Community Health (Manet) will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 23 at 9 a.m. to celebrate the opening of The Radiology Center at Manet Community Health in partnership with Boston Medical Center at Manet’s North Quincy practice site at 110 West Squantum St.

The Radiology Center is located on the first floor at 110 West Squantum St. and will provide patients with convenient access to high quality x-ray and screening mammogram services. The project was completed with funding support from the City of Quincy’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, US Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), American Rescue Plan Act, Health Infrastructure Support grant, the MassDevelopment Community Health Center Grant Program.

“Our goal is to offer our patients one-stop clinical care and help increase access to local mammography and x-ray services in the community,” said Cynthia Sierra, Manet’s CEO. “Manet, with the help of our exceptional funding and clinical partners, is proud to be the place where our patients, present and future, turn for quality, comprehensive care.”

The June 23 celebration will include a brief speaking program followed by the ribbon cutting, tours and light refreshments. The community is welcome. To RSVP, email rsvp@manetchc.org.